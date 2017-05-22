Chios Backs Migrant Pre-Deportation Detention Center Over Objections

Overrun with refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Asia who had arrived from nearby Turkey, Chios will host a pre-deportation center for those who can’t qualify for asylum.

Municipal authorities, concerned about the numbers, have backed the center to sort out those who have no chance of being allowed to stay in Greece now that the European Union has closed its doors to them and suspended a swap deal with Turkey.

The island’s municipal council approved the motion to create the center despite opposition by local businesses and residents, who are frustrated at trying to deal with so many refugees and migrants, especially with the summer tourism season about to get into full gear.

many of whom have grown exasperated at the continued presence of thousands of migrants on Government officials have committed to closing the island’s Souda reception center, where living conditions are said to be substandard, once the deportation center is ready, Kathimerini said it was told.

The island’s Vial reception center, on the premises of an abandoned aluminum factory, will continue to operate, hosting refugees, while migrants facing deportation will be moved to the new facility.

A total of 1,496 migrants are currently on Chios out of 13,758 on the eastern Aegean islands, according to government figures.