ATHENS – With their leader still a fugitive from justice, a Greek magistrate has given three alleged associates of Artemis Sorras, the self-proclaimed trillionaire and leader of the ultranationalist Convention of Greeks movement, more time to prepare a defense on charges of racketeering, fraud and money laundering.

The three suspects were given until June 21 to offer their explanations following a prosecutor’s investigation into whether Convention of Greeks operated as a criminal organization.

Sorras’ lawyer told the magistrate he doesn’t know where his client is or if he plans to turn himself in to face the charges goo.

Sorras said he’s trillionaire who could pay the country’s debt and that of all Greeks but charged membership fees to join his group.

He and his wife was charged with scamming people who gave him money before the pair disappeared. Officials said his claims of having trillions of dollars was imaginary and designed to get money from people.

Sorras required followers to take an oath of allegiance to the ancient gods and earlier in March was sentenced to eight years in prison on separate embezzlement charges but appears to have taken the money and run. Seven of his alleged associates were also charged with related offenses.

Authorities said Sorras ran a group called Assembly of Greeks (Ellinon Synelefsis) but didn’t show up – common in Greece – in court and he was convicted in absentia and given an eight-year sentence over embezzlement.

Sorras said he could personally pay off Greece’s more than 347 billion euros ($371 billion) debt and that of all Greeks but hasn’t yet.

Some reportedly have told tax officials to have him pay their debts but there’s no reports he’s done that while pocketing their fees for backing him.

The government had finally looked into his his claims that he made $115 trillion from from inventing a fuel that would take spaceships to Mars and selling it to the U.S. government which has a Gross Domestic Product of $16.7 trillion.

Sorras said he has a trust fund of $600 billion although the Bank of Greece said he doesn’t and that he’s a fraud. That amount is far more than Greece’s Gross Domestic Product of $242 billion.

His wife received the same sentence from a court in the western port city of Patras, along with a five-year suspension of the pair’s right to vote or stand in elections in Greece.