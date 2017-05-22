Music, Traditional Dancing and Delicacies at the 48th Greek Fest in Albany

ALBANY – Saturday was day two of what has come to be known as “Greek Fest.” People packed the tent for live music, traditional dancing, and a variety of Greek delicacies wnyt.com reported.

“Food and drink also available under the tent, including souvlaki, gyro, Greek pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, Greek salad, loukoumathes,” St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church wrote on its facebook page.

The festival is in its 48th year. Festival organizers said they were expecting more than 20,000 people to come through and enjoy the tradition, according to wnyt.com.

“Thank you to all for a wonderful 2017 Greek Festival weekend. We hope you all had a great time. Hope to see you the same time next year! We cannot do this without the generosity of our benefactors, our volunteers, our staff, and our surrounding community. Σάς ευχαριστοὐμε! (We thank you!),” St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church wrote.

“St. Spohia’s Greek Fest is our way to share our Greek heritage, the food, the dancing, the music, the fun, and show everybody what it’s like to be Greek for a weekend,” marketing director Maria Neal said to wnyt.com.

