EU Finance Chief Moscovici Sees Eurozone Debt Deal for Greece

Greece has a chance to get a long-sought debt relief deal of some form when Eurozone finance ministers meet May 22 in Brussels as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras stepped up insistence it be granted after he rammed more austerity measures he once opposed through Parliament.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said he was confident of a deal despite signals from Germany – the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($364.41 billion) in three bailouts – that it’s not on the table yet.

Tsipras, whose Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition reneged on anti-austerity promises, agreed to even more as part of an 86-billion euros ($96.19 billion) third rescue package that will hit pensioners again in 2019 as well as tax low-income families, two vulnerable sectors he vowed to protect but abandoned in surrendering to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has shown some signs of bending on her objections although her Finance Minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, hasn’t.

Greece needs the release of more monies from the bailout Tsipras sought and accepted in July, 2015 after swearing he would do neither, now teo repay 7.5-billion euros ($8.4 billion) in loan payments right back the Troika as the bailouts continue to repay previous loans with interest with virtually nothing going back to social programs but to the banks.

“We are very close to an overall agreement,” Moscovici told France Inter radio. “Greece has assumed its responsibilities,” he said, referring to more brutal conditions put on workers, pensioners and the poor while the rich, politicians and tax cheats continue to escape.

“I now wish that we, the partners of Greece, also take our responsibilities,” he said. Tsipras is seeking a longer time to repay the loans, more than the current 40-year timetable, as well as lower interest rates although he earlier said he wanted an outright forgiveness of as much as a third, some 108.8 billion euros ($121.69 billion) he said can never be repaid.

Moscovici said his optimism over a deal was partly linked to the fact Germany was now aware of the need to find a structural solution to Greece’s problems although .

Tsipras and Merkel reportedly agreed during a call earlier that a deal was “feasible” by May 22 and as Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who admitted the deal was unfair to most Greeks, said the Eurozone now had to deliver on debt relief.

Tsakalotos will be the point man at the meeting of his peers, who have buffeted him for months in pressing for further concessions the Marxist economist had to embarrassingly agreed to in order for the release of monies and talk of debt breaks.

NOT SO FAST

EU officials though the Greek newspaper Kathimerini that what might happen in Brussels was still up in the air.

“Everything is basically unresolved, until it has been agreed, all together, at the last minute,” one official said.

According to sources, the basic obstacle to an overall agreement on Greece’s debt is the continuing disagreement between the Troika and representatives of the International Monetary Fund – which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($268.05 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Greece implements even more austerity and gets a debt cut – over how the Greek economy is likely to perform over the next few years.

Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has been sniping at Tsipras for hypocrisy, accused the government of “trapping the country in a situation of constant austerity.”

“Mr. Tsipras had his chance and he missed it,” Mitsotakis said. “No one believes any more that he is the politician and the Prime Minister that will lead the country out of the crisis,” Mitsotakis said as Tsipras’ popularity has plummeted for reneging on his anti-austerity vows.

“On the contrary, he is putting us deeper into the crisis, deeper into the memorandums,” added Mitsotakis, who has taken his party to leads of as much as 17 percent over Tsipras and SYRIZA.