Anastasiades Prepares Truth for Cypriots Over Stalled Unity Talks, Secret Plan

NICOSIA – With unity talks on the verge of collapsing yet again, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was due May 22 to brief party leaders with a secret plan and then Cypriots about what’s really been going on.

“The President’s proposal could, if there is a positive response, lead to the desired result; so it is, if you will, the time of truth, if we really want a settlement to the Cyprus problem,” government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said.

Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have gotten nowhere since resuming the negotiations that had broken down after they met in Geneva, Switzerland, and where they hoped to return to resume talking.

Christodoulides told reporters that Anastasiades “feels the need” to first inform the National Council of party leader and then Cypriot about the plan he presented to Akinci last week.

Opposition AKEL leader Andros Kyprianou said the two leaders had to work together or miss what could be a last chance to bring together the island split by an unlawful Turkish invasion in 1974

“Negotiations are in phase where critical and important decisions will be taken. Either they continue with a view to reaching agreement or the talks will completely collapse with unpredictable consequences,” he said, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Anastasiades had accused Turkey of a lack of goodwill to reach a settlement as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to send an energy research vessel into Cypriot waters where international companies are due to start drilling this summer.

Kyprianou said Turkey’s threats over the drilling had riled the talks and Akinci kept insisting on on unacceptable positions, while Anastasiades, with one eye on the Presidential elections, was contradicting himself instead of working consistently and with total commitment to a solution.

“While the main responsibility for the stagnation is the Turkish side. I take this opportunity to send a clear message to Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci: history will be unforgiving to those who did not act in the critical moments. The story will not be who had more or less responsibility,” he said.

Christodoulides also said that Nicosia has been informed of the Turkish Cypriot reaction to the plan by UN Special Envoy Espen Barthe Eide but refused to elaborate further. “We will be patient until Monday (May 22,)” he said.

Anastasiades earlier said that, “A number of substantial differences still remain which are directly linked to our capacity as an EU member state, and the vital need for a reunited Cyprus to be a truly independent state,” without saying what they were.

Anastasiades is believed to want to resolve what the map of a post-settlement Cyprus would look like and the issue of security arrangements to be tackle, referring to how much property stolen by Turks should be returned and whether Turkey would be allowed to keep an army on the island and invade further if it wants despite the presence of a small UN peacekeeping force.

Eide said some “outstanding issues” need to be cleared up before another summit can be scheduled in a process that’s said to have gone farther than previous reunification attempts over 40 years.

Anastasiades said he has pitched a proposal that could pave the way to a summit. But he decried what he said was a bid to foist responsibility for possible failure on his shoulders.

He criticized the Turkish Cypriot side for insisting on a summit without first committing to resolve how the island’s land would be apportioned as Greek and Turkish Cypriot-administered parts of a federal Cyprus.

Akinci faulted Anastasiades for insisting on tackling outstanding issues individually rather than packaging them together for a final give-and take.

Greek Cypriots want enough territory ceded to their administration that would ensure the return of around 90,000 displaced persons to their homes and properties. However, Turkish Cypriots have offered less.

Akinci said he wants a Geneva conference to address issues of power-sharing and political equality in a federal Cyprus along with allowing a Turk to be President every other term even though up to now Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won’t recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes while he wants to join the European Union – to which Cyprus belongs, apart from the occupied territory.

In a written statement, Akinci rejected what he termed “an effort to put pre-conditions for the Geneva talks” and warned of “new tensions” in the months ahead.