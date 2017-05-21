Tsipras Will Wear a Tie, Says Transport Minister Spirtzis

ATHENS (ANA) – “Alexis Tsipras will wear a tie” stated Infrastructure, Transport and Networks Minister Christos Spirtzis in an interview with Athens Macedonian News Agency on Sunday.

“It will be the message for hard work. The building of the national productive fabric, for the restoration of the social state and the deepening of democracy and of the institutions that were depreciated for decades. It will be the message of what Tsipras dreamed of, the fair growth”, said Spirtzis.

The minister sternly attacked main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis who wants “to give the impression that he was not in the country in the last years, that he was far away and returned to save us” he said adding that he wants us to forget the elite he represents and the political groups he participated and participates”.

Spirtzis claims that ND leader “understands the offset measures as excuse because he does not have the experiences to understand the pain and the needs of the people, either they work in the private or the public sector or they are unemployed.