Pavlopoulos in Corfu for 153th Anniversary of Unification of the Ionian Islands with Greece

CORFU (ANA) – President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos is visiting on Sunday the island of Corfu to attend the celebrations for the 153th anniversary from the unification of the Ionian Islands with Greece.

The best way to honour this historic anniversary is to always keep in mind the emblematic symbolism of the Ionian Islands within the context of history and the culture of our country and its people, stated Pavlopoulos.

“The history and the culture of the Ionian Islands remind us that Greece sees its course and its prospect only as part of the European structure and of the hard core of the eurozone but also the European structure would lose its main characteristics and its orientation without Greece” underlined Pavlopoulos.