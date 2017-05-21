Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS (ANA) – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance

AVGHI: Crucial decisions for the next decade.

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: The reversals in the social security system.

ETHNOS: Key-bond for exit to the markets.

KATHIMERINI: Huge additional contributions without any return.

KYRIAKATIKOS RIZOSPASTIS: The next day for the people demands struggle against the capital.

PROTO THEMA: Five years with high taxes.

REAL NEWS: Angela (Merkel, German Chancellor)… do your duty.

TO PARON: They sold 1.3 bln ‘bad loans’ for 104 millions euros.

TO VIMA: Games with the special payrolls.