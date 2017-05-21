Greek Tax Inspectors Hunting Undeclared Properties, Safe Deposit Boxes

ATHENS – Desperate for every euro during a seven-year-long economic crisis, Greek Finance Ministry inspectors are searching for owners of undeclared properties as the government prepares a law to allow for seizure of safe deposit boxes and financial products with electronic approval.

The plan is expected to be ready by year-end, according to the timetable of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) which is charged with going after tax evaders in a country where only about half the people pay taxes and the rest evade them.

Tax authorities will cross check accounts with the ongoing Land Register which inspectors will use to find details on undeclared properties although it wasn’t said why the government is announcing confiscation of goods in safe deposit boxes, allowing account holders to withdraw what they have before the government can get its hands on it.

Taxpayers identified as having failed to declare their assets to the tax authorities will be asked to comply and declare them, along with paying the tax and fines dictated by law although it wasn’t said it they would be forced to do so.

Parliament is getting ready to consider a bill allowing the mass confiscation of safe deposit box contents and financial assets such as securities. It has been done in handwriting so far but the state wants to use electronic means to accelerate the seizures of cheats and debtors.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, having reneged on anti-austerity promises to appease European creditors putting up 86 billion euros ($96.38 billion) in a third bailout to keep the economy afloat, is also trying to reduce a mountain of expired debts to the state.

The IAPR will auction 27 properties belonging to state debtors by the end of next month in the hope of collecting 2.7 billion euros ($3.03 billion) by the end of the year from old debts and another 690 million euros ($773.32 million) of new debts from major debtors.