Greek Business Leaders Have No Faith in Economy, Recovery

ATHENS – Even as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is boasting he’s bringing a recovery, the Chief Financial Officers of companies operating in Greece think otherwise and don’t see one coming.

That was according to a European survey of CFO’s by the Deloitte auditing agency for the first quarter of the year, before the Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition came to terms with its European creditors to impose more austerity in return for release of more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.38 billion) and the hope of debt relief.

The survey on a sample of 1,580 CFOs in 19 European states showed they were optimistic – except in Greece – where, ironically, the bailout debt came with renewed political uncertainty as the government remained fragile after Tsipras reneged on essentially all his anti-austerity promises, driving his popularity into the ground.

Some 82 percent of Greek CFO’s said the level of economic uncertainty businesses were facing was “exceptionally high” as scores of thousands of companies have closed. The same percentage said they didn’t think it was a good time for taking business risks.

Despite those worries, 61 percent of CFOs surveyed in Greece said they expected an increase in their companies’ revenues in the next 12 months, while 34 percent expected to hire workers even though the unemployment level remains around 23 percent. Another 18 percent said they would lay off workers, however.

Among the strategic priorities of CFOs in Greece for the coming year are cost control, business growth and the introduction of new products and services in the market, followed by reducing operation costs and expanding to new markets.