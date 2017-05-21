Bloomberg Says SYRIZA’s Austerity Deal Will “Make or Break” Greece

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ reneging on anti-austerity promises to seal a third bailout deal with European creditors will either win critical debt relief or crush the country and lead to a fourth rescue package, the financial news agency Bloomberg said.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader, keeping his pattern of public defiance before inevitable submission he said he couldn’t avoid, agreed to more pension cuts in 2019 and taxes on low-income families in return for release of more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.38 billion) and the hope of a longer time to repay 326 billion euros ($365.36 billion) in three bailouts and lower interest rates.

While more details have to be worked out, Bloomberg said the deal “will be key to winning debt relief that unleashes years of pent-up investment and finally ends its economic crisis. Or the austerity will crush the economy and send the government cap-in-hand for another bailout.”

Bloomberg noted that the beleaguered Greek economy has gone back into a recession at the same time Tsipras said it’s recovering despite evidence it’s not.

The head of the Athens-based Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), Nikos Vettas, told the agency that, “The Greek economy finds itself at a crucial crossroads … It’s roughly at the same level as three years ago, and while many forces that built a negative dynamic since the start of the crisis are now weaker, there is no guarantee it will enter a sustainable growth phase.”

UP IN THE AIR

Tsipras and his government, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), hope a May 22 meeting of Eurozone finance chiefs will open the door to debt relief although he had also hoped for an outright debt cut and forgiveness of as much as one-third of the three bailouts, some 108.66 billion euros ($121.78 billion).

That, however, would require taxpayers in the other 17 Eurozone countries to pick up the tab for generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive Greek governments for more than 40 years, including SYRIZA, which vowed to stop it but reneged on that too.

The Eurogroup is expected to approve the disbursement of some 7 billion euros ($7.85 billion) from the third rescue package, all of which will go right back to the Troika in a July interest payment as the bailouts continue to benefit banks and not Greek society.

A comprehensive agreement regarding the country’s debt is not likely, European officials have suggested, which would dash Tsipras’ hopes and put Greece on another downward spiral.

After the austerity vote in Parliament May 19, Tsipras told reporters that the government had fulfilled its obligations and that “the ball is in the court of creditors,” even though his coalition still hasn’t finished a raft of previously undone promised reforms.

“We expect and we deserve, from next Monday’s Eurogroup meeting, a decision on the regulation of Greek public debt which corresponds to the sacrifices of the Greek people,” the premier said.

Privately, however, sources close to Tsipras were more restrained, the newspaper Kathimerini said, noting that Germany – the biggest contributor to the bailouts and the harshest austerity taskmaster – has rejected a debt break although the International Monetary Fund, which took part in the first two bailouts but has stayed out of the third until even more austerity is implemented, wants relief for Greece while insisting it be paid in full and the Troika take a hit.

An unnamed senior European official told the newspaper that there was only a 50/50 chance of an agreement on debt being reached at the May 22 meeting while another said another meeting would have to be held ahead of a scheduled meeting on June 15 if no debt agreement is reached.

The plan is for the bailout funding to be disbursed on June 16, but only if all prior actions, which have been delayed for more than 18 months as Tsipras kept tried to renege on his reneging, directs his ministers to finish them.

Troika envoys also have to look at the new austerity bill to make sure it complies with the creditors demands and orders, including the privatization of Public Power Corporation and other state bodies which Tsipras vowed to reverse before giving in on that too.

NO COUNTER MEASURES

Tsipras said he would offset more austerity with countermeasures but those wouldn’t be implemented unless the government hits fiscal targets it hasn’t before, leading critics to say he was promising relief he can’t deliver in order to deflect yet more-growing criticism.

“This harsh package of measures is not only another memorandum but a memorandum to the fourth power because it is added to the former ones and multiplies the burdens on the people” Communist Party (KKE) Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoumbas told the newspaper NEA. “Tsipras and SYRIZA are expendable, he will do the dirty job and then he will leave as all the others that tried to manage the crisis of the barbarous system” he said.

“There are no measures and offset measures, only a package of barbarous measures and it is a mockery to speak of relief when you take two pensions from the pensioners and one salary from the employees,” Kotsoumbas added.