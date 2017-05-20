The Ancient City of Aptera, Crete, to Be Revealed at Special Event in Athens

CRETE, Greece – The ancient city of Aptera, one of the most important cities of Ancient Crete will be presented in an event that will be held on Wednesday 24 May in the American School of Classical Studies at Athens.

The event “Aptera, Research and promotion of an emblematic archaeological area for Western Crete” is organised by Chanian Antiquities Ephorate and the region of Crete in cooperation with the Cultural Society of Crete.

Aptera was one of the most important city-states on Crete. Its strategic position on the Paleokastro Hill situated southeast of the natural port of Souda in Chania combined with the fertile valleys that surrounded it, supported its growth into a powerful trade and political centre.

Aptera existed until the 7th century BC when it was destroyed by a strong earthquake.

The many years of excavations and the restoration works implemented within the context of European and national programmes revealed the city’s impressive fortification and the ancient theatre.

Today, Aptera attracts more and more visitors who are impressed by its monuments and the view to Cretan mountains, the Souda Gulf and to Apokoronas hinterland.