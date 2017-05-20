Thirty Four SYRIZA Lawmakers Request Progress Report on Muslim Cemeteries

ATHENS (ANA) – Thirty four SYRIZA lawmakers submitted on Friday a question to several ministries asking to be informed whether the State is planning to create a cemetery for Muslims in Attica or carve out a special section inside existing cemeteries.

“At a time when a significant number of Muslims of different nationalities live in the region of Attica, Athens remains the only European capital that has not constructed a Muslim cemetery, when in Sweden – just to name one- has 10 Muslim cemeteries,” the lawmakers said.

They also request to know if the relevant ministries know why a proposal of the Holy Synod to grant an area inside the Schisto Cemetery has not moved forward and where a similar State proposal to the Holy Synod to grant land inside the cemetery of Evosmos stands.