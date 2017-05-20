Panathinaikos FC Vets to Play UNICEF Team in Charity Football Match on Monday

ATHENS (ANA) – A team of Panathinaikos F.C. veterans will be playing a UNICEF team in the coastal town of Rafina in Attica next Monday, in order to raise funds for children in need in Greece and abroad.

The game starts at 17:30 at the Rafina municipal football field and coincides with the anniversary of the legendary match played by Panathinaikos against Ajax in the 1971 European cup final at Wembley stadium.

The UNICEF team includes journalists, police officers, lawyers, doctors, members of local government and artists, while the Panathinaikos vets include Mimis Domazos, Giorgos Gonios, Spiros Livathinos, Takis Vonortas, Juan Ramon Rocha, Dimitris Saravakos, Costas Batsinilas and other top players.