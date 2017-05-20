Pavlopoulos Welcomes WHBA Members, Says Excellence Should be Defended in Difficult Times

ATHENS (ANA) – Excellence and the Greek spirit should be defended in difficult times, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said on Friday, welcoming prominent members of the World Hellenic Biomedical Association, a network of clinicians and biomedical scientists of Greek descent, at the presidential Mansion.

“In Greece we are still optimistic because the great benefactors continue to exist. And let me remind you that the great benefactors appeared mostly in difficult times for Greece. This is why I am optimistic that this time as well, we Greeks will overcome the crisis. And one more thing: We will draw conclusions from our mistakes, so as not to repeat them,” he said.