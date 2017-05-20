Katrougalos: We Expect Monday’s Eurogroup to Fulfill its Commitments Towards Greece

ATHENS (ANA) – Greece expects Monday’s Eurogroup to respond to its commitment towards the country and move ahead with discussions on an arrangement for its debt, Alternate Foreign Minister George Katrougalos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Friday.

“We expect on Monday’s Eurogroup the self-evident response of our European partners to the Greek side’s commitment to its obligations,” he said.

“Apart from the completion of the [second program] review, we must now move ahead with an arrangement for its debt […] At any rate, the decision will mark the end of political uncertainty and the beginning of a new period of growth for our country,” he added.