Lagarde Found Support on Greek Debt in Washington Group Talks, According to Sources

ATHENS (ANA) – International Monetary Fund managing Director Christine Lagarde is said to have found consensus on providing debt relief for Greece at the Washington Group meeting in Bari on Friday, according to sources outside the Fund cited by the webpage www.mignatiou.com.

According to the sources, Lagarde raised the issue in an imperative way, asking for an agreement to enable the Fund to take part in the Greek program. Although Greece’s lenders have not reached an agreement, Lagarde is reported to believe talks are so far progressing in a positive direction.

The discussions were held on the sidelines of the G7 finance ministers’ two-day meeting in the Italian city.