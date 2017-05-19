Breaking: Large Fire at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church of Corona New York

NEW YORK – A large fire broke out at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church of Corona, Queens in New York.

His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane spoke with TNH by phone and said he was just informed of the fire and was on his way to the scene. He had just spoken to Fr. George who told him there was extensive damage to the interior of the church.

As to the cause of the fire, he said, “Maybe someone left a candle on the left where they have some relics and it seems that it started there.” He noted that icons and the iconostasis have been damaged.

The National Herald attempted to contact Fr. George Anastasiou, but could not reach him at press time.

TNH reporters are en route to the church and will have more details as soon as they are available.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.