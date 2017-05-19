Olympiacos Beats CSKA to Reach EuroLeague Final after Another Legendary Comeback

CONSTANTINOPLE – Olympiakos qualified for the Euroleague final, after beating CSKA Moscow 82-78 and holding off the Russian team in another dramatic reversal.

Olympiacos’s last lead was 7-9 during the first quarter of the semifinal. Agravanis and Green each missed from downtown with a chance to change that almost 2 minutes before the end of the game.

Spanoulis didn’t.

A deep triple with 1:53 showing put the Reds ahead 73-74. Spanoulis then drew attention to set up Birch for an alley-oop slam. But he’s not the only former MVP on the floor and Teodosic tied it at 76-76 with a three, which indecently moved him into eighth place among Final Four scorers all-time with 148 points.

That fact did not impress Green, who answered with a three with 42 seconds to play. CSKA needed a defensive stand and got one. But Teodosic missed a pull-up shot in transition. Still, the champs got the ball back and had Higgins at the line with 3.1 second left down 77-80. He made the first and missed the second intentionally, but Khryapa and Hines were unable to corral the rebound.

And Olympiacos proved to have CSKA’s number when it mattered most once again.

See the highlights and read more at Euroleague.net