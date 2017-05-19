Greece’s Registered Unemployment Down 5.77 Pct in April

ATHENS – Registered unemployment fell by 5.77 pct in April, or by 52,972, compared with March, official figures said on Friday.

A report by the Workforce Employment Organization (OAED) said that the number of registered unemployed in the country (seeking jobs) was 865,209 in April from 918,181 in March, of which 496,349 (or 57.37 pct) were long-term unemployed (more than 12 months). Women accounted for 62.17 pct of registered unemployment and men for 37.83 pct.

The number of registered unemployed not seeking jobs fell to 105,119 in April, down 29.97 pct from March, while the number of people receiving unemployment benefit fell 17.92 pct to 116.085.