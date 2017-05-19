More Greeks Should Become Organ Donors, President Pavlopoulos Says

ATHENS (ANA) – President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday inaugurated the recently refurbished kidney transplant and kidney surgery wing in Athens ‘Laiko’ Hospital, which is expected to launch a new era from the hospital’s kidney operations and transplants unit.

Among those present at the ceremony were Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.

The work to refurbish the hospital wing was financed with a donation from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and implemented with the assistance of the Hellenic Kidney Patients Association.

In his address at the inauguration, Pavlopoulos emphasised the importance of organ donation, appealing for more people to become organ donors. “There is no better way to boost social solidarity than to become organ donors. It is something that we can do very easily and that is very important, essentially invaluable,” he said. He also praised the SNF for “once again, through a literally emblematic donation, continuing the tradition of the nation’s great benefactors.”

Polakis said the country was “now sailing into calm waters and could now set other targets,” including trying to eliminate the waiting list for transplants, while promising additional hiring in the health sector.