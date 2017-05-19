Seamen’s Federation Decides to End Strike on Friday Midnight

PIRAEUS (ANA) – The Hellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) decided on Friday to not continue their strike that ends on Friday midnight.

All routes will be carried out normally after midnight and passengers due to travel should contact the travel agents or the port authorities for possible changes in the time of departure.

PNO in its announcement thanked all the seamen and crews for their participation in the mobilisations and called on the government to give answers to the issues tabled adding that if there are no substantial solutions soon, they will escalate their struggle.