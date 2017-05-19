Muslim Defamation Suit Against Greek Author Pushes Free Speech Limit

ATHENS – Accused of racist language in a piece about Muslims, Greek author Soti Triantafyllou will go to trial on July 21 over a quote she attributed to Marco Polo – wrongly, said an accuser.

Citing Marco Polo she wrote that a moderate Muslim is “someone who holds your head while they cut it off.”

That brought a lawsuit under Greece’s anti-racism laws from human rights activist Panayote Dimitras, who heads the Greek Helsinki Monitor and is in charge of the Racist Crimes Watch blog.

In his suit, Dimitras claims that Triantafyllou could have confirmed just by searching on the internet that the quote is fake and was never uttered by Marco Polo, said Kathimerini.

Triantafyllou blamed her accuser for taking her words out of context and said that her case highlighted the failings of the anti-racism legislation passed in 2015.

“My positions on the violence that stems from Islam are different from my positions on migrants,” she wrote in brief comment on the Liberal.gr news website.

“I am against anything extreme, whether it comes from extreme Islam or elsewhere. “This gentleman took one excerpt that nobody knew about and ignored everything else.”

She is also an historian, scholar and leading member of the modern generation of Greek writers. She is based in Athens and Paris.

Triantafyllou has worked as a columnist for 35 years. She has contributed to most Greek dailies and magazines writing about international politics. She has also worked as professor of history and film studies at the Hellenic Film School and has written a number of academic treatises.

The case is seen as pitting free speech against defamation laws in Greece where people sue each other at the drop of a hat for name-calling.

In addition to Triantafyllou’s article, Dimitras has allegedly reported more than 150 other texts or actions to the special prosecutor on racist crimes, flooding the court with complaints about words he perceives as offensive even though many commentators said it’s frivolous.

In comments made to Kathimerini English Edition, Triantafyllou described the lawsuit as “an indictment for blasphemy.”