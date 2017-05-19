Greek Court Convicts 15 for Smuggling Migrants Across the Border

THESSALONIKI – Fifteen people convicted of running one of the largest human smuggling rings in northern Greece received prison sentences ranging from three to 17 years for hustling refugees and migrants across the border.

According to the case file, the gang had been active at least since July 2014, transporting people Vardari area of Thessaloniki to the Greek border with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), from where they would head to Serbia and then Western Europe, Kathimerini said. They were paid 1500 euros ($1672).

The route through FYROM and Serbia was dubbed the “route of Jamal the Palestinian” after one of the gang’s leaders who is being held in England, where he was arrested in 2014 as he entered the country hiding in a truck.

His lawyers are currently fighting a Greek request for his extradition. The unraveling of the gang began in 2014 with the arrest of a man in Austria for smuggling 14 people.

Greece is overrun with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants who have been stuck in the country with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey and after European countries shut their borders and reneged on promises to help Greece by taking thousands of them.