Parliament Debates Draft Law on Measures; (Video) Mitsotakis: Greece Turning into an Austerity Colony

ATHENS (ANA) – The debate of the draft law on the measures and the offset measures of the agreement continued on Thursday in parliament with the speeches of the deputies. The speeches of the political leaders started at 18.00. The voting procedure is expected to start around midnight.

Greece is turning into an austerity colony with no end in sight, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, addressing lawmakers during the debate on the prior actions agreed between Greece and its lenders.

“The homeland is being turned into an austerity colony with no end,” he said, adding the country is “living a nightmare which is the result of Mr Tsipras’ and Mr. Kammenos’ decisions. Greece would have been a normal Eurozone country today if its path had not been interrupted.

Έχουμε μπροστά μας μια συνολική συμφωνία που δίνει μια ολοκληρωμένη λύση. Ομιλία στη Βουλή. Posted by Alexis Tsipras on Thursday, May 18, 2017

Commenting on the omnibus bill, he criticizes the two coalition parties will approve all the tough measures without any misgivings. “This way, the cycle of the biggest fraud this country has ever lived in its recent political history will close,” he added.

SYRIZA’s parliamentary group formally tabled a request for a roll-call vote, both in principle and on the individual articles. A similar request is also expected from main opposition New Democracy.