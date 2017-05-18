Archbishop Demetrios Proclaims May 21 as AHEPA Sunday

WASHINGTON — His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios has proclaimed May 21, 2017 as “AHEPA Sunday” in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The encyclical issued by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios states in part: “Today we honor this legacy of compassion and service by observing AHEPA Sunday and offering our gratitude to the members of the AHEPA family. Throughout our Holy Archdiocese, these faithful servants of God are leaders in their parishes, in the institutions and organizations of the Church, and in using the strength and mission of AHEPA to meet vital needs around the world.”

“We are honored and we appreciate deeply the kind words of Archbishop Demetrios, who eloquently described the community service work our members provide through the Hellenic ideals promoted through our mission,” Supreme President Andrew C. Zachariades said. “The AHEPA family values the close ties it has with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. We are also grateful for the blessings His Eminence has bestowed upon the AHEPA Family and our members.”

On AHEPA Sunday, Supreme President Zacharaides also conveys the AHEPA family’s appreciation to all donors of the campaign to help to rebuild Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at World Trade Center and appeals to the community to continue its diligent effort to reach the goal to witness Saint Nicholas rise.

Source: AHEPA NEWS