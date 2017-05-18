Young Greeks Named “Anti-Bullying Ambassadors” to Receive Award from Prince Harry

LONDON – Today the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will present a new award, on behalf of the Diana Award, which honours the legacy of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The ceremony is going to be held at St James’s Palace, where twenty exceptional young people from across the world will be recognised for their qualities of kindness, compassion and service, Greek Embassy in UK says.

Amongst them, two Young Greeks, the so called “Anti-Bullying Ambassadors”, the 15-year- old Aggeliki Zafeiri and the 11-year -old Diomidis Sumsiris, who have met today with the Greek Ambassador in the UK, Mr. D.K.Tziras, at his office before the ceremony at the Palace.