New Democracy Wants Surplus Share for Safety Net, Tax Cuts

ATHENS – Going after the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s once strong card, the major opposition New Democracy said a chunk of a primary budget surplus should go to a social safety net and tax cuts, targeting the government’s shrinking core audience.

According to an amendment submitted to Parliament by 13 New Democracy MPs the money could be used to provide free nursery care for all children, to reduce the VAT on agricultural products from 24 percent to 13 percent, to scrap the special consumption tax on wine, and to slash the ENFIA property tax by 20 percent.

Those were some of the goals espoused by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras before he reneged on anti-austerity promises and surrendered to European creditors to get talks about debt relief and release of more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($95.94 billion).

The cost of the measures is estimated at 865 million euros ($965 million,) or 0.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product, the opposition said, according to Kathimerini.

The MPs said that the package of measures meets the bailout deal and would not jeopardize fiscal targets for next year although the surplus doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($363.68 billion) in three rescue packages, the cost of running cities, towns and state enterprises social security and some military expenditures.