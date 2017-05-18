Annual Greek Jewish Festival Takes Place on May 21 

NEW YORK – Kehila Kedosha Janina hosts its 3rd Annual Greek Jewish Festival at Broome Street between Allen and Eldridge Streets on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on Sunday, May 21 from 12 PM to 6 PM.

The synagogue community along with numerous community partners will celebrate the unique culture and heritage of the Romaniote Jews in New York City. Experience authentic kosher Greek foods and homemade Greek pastries, traditional Greek dancing, live Greek and Sephardic music, an outdoor marketplace full of vendors, arts and educational activities for kids, and much more!

Performers include: Stavros Theodorou Orchestra, Hellenic Dancers of New Jersey, Noga Group with Avram Pengas, Julia Kulakova, Dromeno, and Trio Sefardi. More information is available online at www.kkjfestival.com and by phone: 212-431-1619.