World Health Organization Survey Shows Greek Teens Fattest in Europe

ATHENS – Moving away from the Mediterranean Diet toward fast-food and junk-food is taking a heavy toll on Greek teens who are now the fattest in Europe, according to a World Health Organization survey.

The WHO said one in three Greek teens is considered overweight or obese as they move away from greens and legumes to hamburgers, doughnuts, sugary drinks and processed foods.

According to the survey by the WHO’s European office, Greece is at the top of the list as 6.5 percent of Greek adolescents are overweight, compared to the European average of 4 percent.

“Despite sustained efforts to tackle childhood obesity, one in three adolescents is still estimated to be overweight or obese in Europe, with the highest rates found in Southern European and Mediterranean countries,” said Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Regional Director for Europe, who added there was had been an alarming rise in child obesity over the last 15 years, particularly in Eastern Europe.

The report cited a lack of physical activity, as well as poor eating habits – along with economic factors – as the main culprits behind rising obesity.

In 2012, the BBC reported on the growing problem in Greece. “It has to do with many factors,” said Christina Makratzaki, a local dietitian who also battled obesity as a teenager.

“In the ’50s and ’60s the people, they were poor, but they were healthy,” she explained. “They were eating very good foods — the olive oil, the olives, the green leafy vegetables that are our treasure. But they were enforced in a way because of their poverty to use these things.”

Then people here got a little money — from tourism, from agriculture — and everything changed.

“Now, we have many choices,” she said. Like processed food from the supermarket and fast food on the street; and soda and doughnuts and ice cream.