Draft Law on Agreement Ratification to Be Discussed in Parliament Plenary

ATHENS (ANA) – The draft law on the ratification of the agreement will be tabled in parliament plenary on Wednesday and the discussion is expected to be concluded late on Thursday with the speeches of the political leaders and the voting procedure.

The bill was voted by a majority in the parliamentary committees on Tuesday.

Golden Dawn expelled from debate on omnibus bill

The parliament plenary decided on Wednesday to expel Golden Dawn’s parliamentary group from the parliamentary debates on the omnibus bill which will conclude on Thursday night.

The decision was unaminous, the president of the parliament Nikos Voutsis said.

On Monday, Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris pushed and verbally attacked New Democracy MP Nikos Dendias during a debate in parliament.

Golden Dawn will be considered as absent and have no voting right on the bill.