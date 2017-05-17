Greek Police Hunting Who Stole Hospital Medical Equipment

ATHENS – Greek police are trying to find who stole nearly 500,000 euros ($555,730) worth of medical equipment from the Aghios Savvas Hospital.

According to hospital officials, the robbery occurred between 2.30 and 6 a.m. on May 15 at the hospitals’ gastroenterology department, and included, among others, the theft of seven endoscopes – instruments used to examine internal organs amid speculation it could be headed to other clinics in Greece and abroad.

The hospital’s sole security camera, which could have provided valuable leads, has reportedly been out of operation since April 30, the newspaper Kathimerini said, leading police to believe it may be an inside job by someone with knowledge of the equipment and where it was kept.

“The burglars knew the area well and knew exactly what to take,” the hospital’s director, Georgios Dendramis, told the paper. The hospital specializes in treating cancer patients and now has to resort to other equipment.