Greece’s Major Problem is Credibility

If someone were to carefully read the messages sent by various European and American officials, they would notice two things. First, they are losing their patience with Greece, and second, they are asking Greece to give them the chance to solve its economic difficulties – except Greece won’t give them that chance.

And that is tragic, considering the magnitude of the damage being done to Greece’s population and the risk it carries for the country’s security.

I am referring, among other things, to a recent Reuters report about the G7 meeting, by some of the world’s most industrially advanced economies’ finance ministers, in Bari, Italy.

That news agency reported that a senior U.S. Treasury official repeated Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s views that “Europe should handle the resolution of Greek debt issues.” And after welcoming Greece’s recent deal with European lenders for tax and pension reforms, he added: “there’s still more work to put Greece on a sustainable path.”

So, what has been the stumbling block behind all of this for the past seven years, since the onset of Greece’s economic crisis? It is the lack of confidence in the Greek authorities. And for good reason, since the Tsipras Administration’s path is well known and, of course, very little of what Greece agreed to all these years has been implemented.

A recent article in the Greek newspaper To Vima states: “On paper, we have voted for an incredible number of supposed reforms, under pressure from the Troika, but in practice very few of them have been implemented or have fulfilled the purpose for which they were passed. Bureaucracy remains high, justice has lost its compass, and the economy is still weighed down. As a result, we resort to the well-known formula of taxes on taxes to fill the gaps that are not filled by growth, which has permanently lost its way…”

How, then, can the Treasury official not say that “there’s still more work to put Greece on a sustainable path”?

Instead, the Greek government continues with the same general mentality that prevailed before the crisis, and naturally with the same vote-catching tool, namely, public sector jobs.

But Greece’s issue cannot be resolved by job appointments. As main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis rightly said recently, shoddy measures in the broader public sector will not solve the unemployment problem.

And, of course, no one will be convinced that Greece really wants to turn over a new leaf and thereby help it do so.