Democrats Can’t Win Elections and it’s not Due to Comey

I probably shouldn’t be giving the Democrats any hints on how to win elections, because as bad as the Republicans have been – andthey’ve been pretty bad – the Democrats are even worse. But they seem to blame all of their problems on everyone except themselves (what are they, Greeks?).

Let’s begin with the relatively recent past, the election of 2000, which many on the left to this day continue to insist that the United States Supreme Court “handed”to Republican George W. Bush. There is no need to rehash the fact that Bush won every official election count and most of the unofficial ones conducted by journalists long after he had been sworn in as president (the results of which were buried somewhere on page 18 in most left-leaning newspapers), or that two of the dissenting justices – who ruled against Bush – were appointed by Republican presidents (so much for the notion that the Court was “packed” with Republican appointees). Let’s address the real issue: if Democrat Al Gore was a better candidate – a more likable candidate – he would have won the election easily, and there would have been no recounts or controversy to begin with.

Gore’s opponent, Bush, shouldn’t have been that difficult to beat. Bush was the son of a one-term president who lost his reelection bid to Bill Clinton, under whom Gore served eight years as vice president, and who despite an impeachment based on perjury for lying about sexual indiscretions, enjoyed tremendous popularity and were it not for the constitutional two-term limit, easily could have coasted to a third term in 2000.

In fact, if we look at the voters in thirds, one third always voting Democrat, one third always Republican, and one third uncommitted swing voters, Clinton’s presidency was viewed largely favorably by a majority of the people, and the biggest criticism was his extramarital dalliances. That’s why Gore would have been the dream candidate: a major contributor to the success of the Clinton years, but without a playboy’s roving eye. If only he didn’t sigh. If only he didn’t huff. If only he didn’t try to reinvent himself at every turn. If only he were likable.

Fast forward to 2016, and Hillary Clinton, another Democrat, and the wife of the former president who was only one of four eminently electable presidential candidates that party fielded (more on that later). Clinton had a list of qualifications a mile long. If ever there was a candidate whose future governing style and substance as president was predictable, safe, and consistent, it was Hillary Clinton. But if only she were likable.

If Clinton had an ounce of warmth and sincerity to accompany her undoubtedly formidable resume, she easily could have beaten Donald Trump, a candidate who never held political office and who gained tremendous support among those doggedly dissatisfied with the status quo.

After John F. Kennedy – another of the Democrats’ Rare Four – stumbled early on in his presidency with the Bay of Pigs fiasco, he quipped: “well, at least I saved the country from Dick (Richard) Nixon” (his opponent in 1960). Trump can make the same claim about Clinton. As remarkable as Trump’s ability was to channel the voters’ anger into electoral victory, he never would have had a chance if Clinton was likable – because the people would have said: “we love the establishment, because Hillary is the establishment, and we can’t wait for her to become president!”

Nothing that recently ousted FBI Director James Comey did, and nothing that Russia tried to do, would have kept her from winning – if only she were likable. If only she were electable.

Let’s not forget, Comey and Russia were nowhere near the 2008 Democratic primary, when she was left in the dust by Barack Obama – another of the Rare Four – and that was before “Benghazi” and “Emailgate.”

So John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, along with Kennedy’s brother Bobby (Robert), were the only four great (in terms of electability) presidential candidates the Democrats have fielded in the last 57 years. Clinton and Obama were elected president twice, and John Kennedy most likely would have been had he not been assassinated.

Bobby, too, was assassinated, in 1968, during his own presidential bid. Had he not won that year, he almost certainly would have won if not in 1972, then for sure in the post-Watergate 1976 election.

The Kennedys are dead, and Bill Clinton and Obama are retired. And the Democrats have no suitable replacements. And that’s their problem. The Republicans, by the way, aren’t much better, except that their bench – Ted Cruz, Mike Huckabee, John Kasich, and Marco Rubio, to name a few – is evidently stronger than the Democrats, who make things worse by spending their time in opposition being nasty, whining gadflies.

Take note, Democrats: the Republicans didn’t get to where they are because they’re nasty, they got there despite being nasty. The voters are willing to overlook temperament and tactics for what they consider a better platform. To adopt nastiness as a political strategy is as foolish as Gore wanting to be more like Ronald Reagan…by having put rouge on his cheeks to make them look rosy!

My book Grumpy Old Party focuses on Republican cluelessness. Why on earth they couldn’t figure out the obvious – that John McCain and Mitt Romney could never win – still baffles me. But the time is now for the Democrats – who don’t have the White House, don’t have Congress, and don’t have the Supreme Court – to figure out their own cluelessness.

Hint: In Grumpy, I give the Republicans 20 tips on how to win elections. Tip #1 is Likability – there’s a good reason for that.