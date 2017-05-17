Tsipras, Merkel Agree on the Need to Find a Solution on the Greek Debt, Gov’t Says

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a telephone contact that a solution to the Greek debt issue is necessary and feasible at the next Eurogroup meeting on May 22.

According to the prime minister’s press office, Tsipras had a phone contact with Merkel on Tuesday to discuss the Greek issue. The two leaders agreed on finding a solution at the next Eurogroup.

They also discussed the refugee issue and the EU-Turkey relations.

The Greek prime minister also had a phone contact with the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades to discuss the Cyprus issue.