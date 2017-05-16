17th Annual SNF Lecture on World Trade and Exchange Rates: From the Pax Americana to a Multilateral New Order

WASHINGTON – Lord Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, will deliver the Institute’s 17th Annual Stavros Niarchos Foundation Lecture on “World Trade and Exchange Rates: From the Pax Americana to a Multilateral New Order” on May 16, 2017, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) says.

Lord King, a profound thinker with clarity and a visionary leader at the helm of the Bank of England during the height of the global financial crisis, will share his insights on the challenges to the sustainability of the current system of multilateral cooperation and international order. The Honorable Lawrence H. Summers, a member of the Institute’s Board of Directors and its Executive Committee, will introduce Lord King.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Lecture has been presented at the Institute in previous years by such noted economists turned global policymakers as Agustín Carstens, Alan Greenspan, Mario Monti, Jean-Claude Trichet, Long Yongtu, Ernesto Zedillo, and Larry Summers. PIIE’s signature annual event is made possible by the ongoing generous support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Lord King is a professor of economics and law at New York University and a School Professor of Economics and Political Science at the London School of Economics. He served as governor of the Bank of England and chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee and Financial Policy Committee from 2003 to June 2013. He was previously deputy governor from 1998 to 2003, chief economist and executive director from 1991, and nonexecutive director of the Bank from 1990 to 1991. Lord King is the author of the best-selling book The End of Alchemy: Money, Banking and the Future of the Global Economy.

DETAILS

May 16, 2017 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM

PIIE Webcast, Washington, DC