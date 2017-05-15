Parliament Plenum to Decide on Sanctions Against Golden Dawn MP’s Attack (Video)

ATHENS (ANA) – The parliament plenum will decide on Wednesday on the sanctions that will be imposed against Golden Dawn lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris and maybe other party MPs, after he pushed New Democracy MP Nikos Dendias during a debate in parliament.

Kasidiaris could be expelled from the parliamentary debates on the omnibus bill which will conclude on Thursday night. If he is expelled, he will be considered as absent and have no voting right on the bill. The Conference of Parliament President will also discuss the incident on Tuesday.

His expulsion earlier today, means that he will lose half his monthly wage and will be referred to the parliament’s Ethics Committee.

Golden Dawn filed a motion against the decision and called for its revocation.