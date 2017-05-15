Merkel Prepared to Change EU Treaties if Needed

PARIS (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany is prepared to talk about treaty changes if they’re needed to implement reforms in the European Union.

Speaking at the side of French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel said Monday that European countries must not think that the union should never make treaty changes.

She says: “A European Union that behaves this way would be vulnerable from every corner of the world.”

But she also made clear that treaty changes were not a topic immediately on the table.

“First we need to work on what we want to change, and then if it turns out it needs a treaty change, then we’re prepared to do that,” she said.

Macron reiterated that the EU needs a roadmap for change, and he would also be prepared to change treaties if necessary.

___

7:25 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he will work closely with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a “road map” of reforms for the European Union and the eurozone.

Speaking at the side of the German leader in Berlin, Macron said that they need to work on “deep reforms that are necessary and need common work.”

Macron said in addition he plans to push for economic reforms in France in the coming months in order to fight the country’s high unemployment rate.

He said he will implement a reform agenda at home “not because Europe requests it, but because France needs it.”

He said the government he will appoint on Tuesday will start working on the issue.

___

6:20 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling for a “new dynamism” in German-French relations, saying that the two countries’ interests are closely tied together.

Merkel told Emmanuel Macron during his first foreign visit as president Monday that “Europe will only do well if there is a strong France, and I am committed to that.”

Merkel said it was an honor that Macron chose to visit Berlin during his first full day in office, and said the countries’ ministers would meet after an upcoming French legislative vote.

She said the two talked about the European asylum system, trade relations and other issues.

Merkel says: “We each represent the interests of our own countries, but the interests of Germany are naturally closely tied to the interests of France.”

___

5:45 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has welcomed new French President Emmanuel Macron to the chancellery in Berlin on his first foreign trip since taking office.

Merkel greeted Macron with a handshake Monday ahead of a military honors ceremony.

Macron traveled to Berlin a day after being sworn in, continuing a tradition of French presidents making their first foreign trip to Germany. He is Merkel’s fourth French president in nearly 12 years as German leader.

A large group of onlookers, some carrying European flags, stood outside the chancellery as Macron arrived.

Germany and France have traditionally been the motor of European integration, but the relationship has become increasingly lopsided over recent years as France struggled economically.

Macron previously met Merkel when he visited Berlin in March as a candidate.