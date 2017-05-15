Greece Deserves Better

To the Editor:

I am writing about the awful institutions in Greece today. It was started by New Democracy (ND) and Pasok with runaway patronage ad out of control spending.

And who has to push on, the poor and pensioners.

But the rich and the tax cheats go unharmed. Both ND and Pasok brought this on and they belong in the garbage barrel where all garbage belongs. What Greece needs is a people’s party that answers only to the people and reform the tax system that all should pay their taxes.

Greece deserves this and she deserves better.

Andy Lampros

Danvers, MA