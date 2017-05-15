Crete Αttracts the Ιnterest in Greek Panorama Εxhibition, NY

NEW YORK (ANA) – The Region of Crete participated in the exhibition “GREEK PANORAMA”, which was held from May 11 to May 13, in New York, attracting the interest of the visitors.

The exhibition was held at the Grand Central Terminal. The pavilion of Crete, according to the Region, attracted hundreds of visitors who were informed about the well-known archaeological sites of Crete, the unique culture of the people, the beautiful beaches, the Cretan diet and its comparative advantages.

The Region of Crete was represented by the Deputy Regional Development Director Dimitris Miheologiannis and the directors of the Tourism Directorate Nikos Alexakis and Maria Lavdaki.