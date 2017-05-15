Turkish Missile Boats Violate Greek Territorial Waters, Approach Agathonissi

Two Turkish Navy missile boats approached the eastern and northern shores of Agathonissi on Monday afternoon, violating Greece’s territorial waters in the process.

A Greek coastal patrol boat monitored the movements of the Turkish boats throughout, while a Hellenic Navy missile boat and gunboat sailing in nearby waters immediately set course for Agathonissi.

According to the Hellenic Navy General Staff, all required actions were taken to warn the two Turkish boats to depart following their entry into Greek waters.

The Turkish ships, which were taking part in the Turkish exercise “Sea Wolf,” remained in the area for about 20 minutes and then departed toward the west and south.