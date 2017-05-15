The Funeral of Metropolitan Philotheos of Meloa at the Archdiocesan Holy Trinity Cathedral in NYC (Video)

NEW YORK – The Funeral of Metropolitan Philotheos of Meloa will take place on Monday at the Archdiocesan Holy Trinity Cathedral in NYC.

Metropolitan Philotheos of Meloa has fallen asleep on May 11 at the age of 93 after a brief illness. He had surgery on March 2, 2017 and all seemed well. He was hospitalized again on Saturday May 6 at the ICU Unit of the Englewood Hospital in New Jersey.

The Funeral of Metropolitan Philotheos of Meloa today at The Archdiocesan Holy Trinity Cathedral in NYC. Posted by Dimitrios S. Panagos on Monday, May 15, 2017

Video by Dimitrios S. Panagos

His Eminence Metropolitan Philotheos came to the United States in 1960, as a deacon, on the invitation of Archbishop Iakovos and was ordained a priest in 1961.

He was assigned to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Scranton. Pa., where he served until 1965. He was then transferred to the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Eleftherios in Manhattan.

He was elected to the episcopacy on April 29, 1971 by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and ordained bishop on June 6, 1971 by Archbishop Iakovos, in the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan. He served faithfully the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America for more than 60 years, and continued serving in spite of his retirement until just a year ago.

He was elevated to the rank of Metropolitan of Meloa, July 8, 2015 by the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.