Financial Services Committee Holds Lessons from the IMF’s Bailout of Greece Hearing

WASHINGTON – Financial Services Committee holds the hearing entitled “Lessons from the IMF’s Bailout of Greece”, on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 10:00 AM, in 2128 Rayburn HOB, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

About Financial Services Committee

On January 3, 2013, Congressman Jeb Hensarling of Texas became the Chairman of the Financial Services Committee.

The House Financial Services Committee has jurisdiction over issues pertaining to the economy, the banking system, housing, insurance, and securities and exchanges. Additionally, the Committee also has jurisdiction over monetary policy, international finance, international monetary organizations, and efforts to combat terrorist financing.

The Committee oversees the Nation’s economy through its oversight of the Federal Reserve Board and individual reserve banks, the Treasury, the production and distribution of currency, and the Nation’s capital markets.

Agencies under oversight by the Committee include: the Federal Reserve, Treasury, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Credit Union Administration, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the Export-Import Bank.