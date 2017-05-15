Authorities Arrest 28-year-old as Suspect for Fatal Agioi Theodoroi Fire

KORINTH, Greece (ANA)- Authorities on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man as a suspect for starting a fire that broke out in Agioi Theodoroi in Corinth on Sunday afternoon, in which one person was killed, two were seriously burned and one home was completely incinerated.

The arrest was carried out by staff in the crimes of arson department, assisted by the fire brigade investigators. The suspect is accused of causing a fire through negligence, while burning dried-out vegatation next to a greenhouse.

The fire began in a agricultural and forested land in the Panorama region and spread to a nearby settlement.

The suspect is to be led before a Corinth first-instance court prosecutor later on Monday.