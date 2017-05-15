Greek Budget Records 1.735-Bln-Euro Primary Surplus in Jan-April

(ANA) Greek budget recorded a primary surplus of 1.735 billion euros in the January-April period this year, from a primary surplus of 1.906 billion in the same period last year and a budget target for a primary surplus of 798 million.

The general government’s deficit was 1.333 billion euros in the four-month period, from a shortfall of 973 million in 2016 and a budget target for a shortfall of 2.042 billion euros.

State budget net revenue was 15.309 billion euros in the January-April period, down 819 million euros or 5.1 pct from budget targets. Regular budget net revenue amounted to 14.567 billion euros, down 152 million or 1.0 pct from budget targets.

Revenue returns (excluding returns from a state arrears program) totaled 1.262 billion euros in the four-month period, up 284 million from targets, while Public Investment Program revenue was 742 million euros, down 666 million from targets.

State budget net revenue was 3.892 billion euros in April, up 179 million from monthly targets. Regular budget net revenue was 3.801 billion, up 710 million from monthly targets, while Public Investment Program’s revenue was 91 million euros, down 531 million from targets. Revenue returns was 249 million euros, up 33 million from targets.

State budget spending was 16.442 billion euros in the four-month period, down 1.728 billion from targets. Regular budget spending was 15.907 billion euros, down 1.159 billion from targets. Regular budget spending was down 164 million euros from the same period in 2016, while Public Investment Program spending was 535 million euros, down 569 million from targets.

In April, state budget spending was 3.660 billion euros, down 686 million from monthly targets, while regular budget spending totaled 3.491 billion euros, down 403 million from targets. Public Investment Program spending was 169 million euros, down 284 million from targets.