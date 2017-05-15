Greece’s Strategic Defaulters Won’t Have to Pay Bad Loans

ATHENS – Strategic defaulters – people who can pay what they owe but won’t – will likely escape as banks rush to finish dealing with bad loans as demanded by the country’s European creditors.

While banks are still chasing most customers buried under pay and pension cuts and tax hikes, strategic defaulters will be pardoned, the newspaper Kathimerini said, and the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition wants to keep full control of the process for granting immunity to bank officials who arrange the settlement of corporate bad loans, contrary to what the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) wants.

The Bank of Greece with a judges’ committee with a group of senior justice officials will seek the central bank’s opinion on prosecuting bank professionals who arrange or write off corporate debts, the paper said..

Lenders must reduce their bad loans by 40 billion euros ($43.71 billion) by the end of 2019 to avoid facing capital adequacy issues carrying the threat of a bail-in, which would see the confiscation of customer bank accounts to save the banks, which already received some 50 billion euros ($54.64 billion) from the government to stay stable.

Another recapitalization would lead to fresh mergers in the banking sector, with the risk of bad loans – practically the entire economy – being sold to foreigners for peanuts, the paper added.