Tsipras Lays Constitutional Referendum Trap for New Democracy, Mitsotakis

ATHENS – With his popularity evaporated after reneging on anti-austerity promises, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is said to be considering ambushing his major rival New Democracy with a referendum on Constitutional and electoral system changes.

Those were voted on in Parliament last year but Kathimerini said the Radical Left SYRIZA leader wants to undermine Conservative chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis by taking it to a non-binding vote.

Tsipras held a referendum in July, 2015 asking Greeks to back him in rejecting austerity demands from the country’s lenders but after they did he reneged on them and imposed it anyway along with putting capital controls in place for the banks.

The constitutional review will be completed by the country’s next Parliament and polls show New Democracy poised to unseat SYRIZA but without enough of the vote to control Parliament without a coalition partner.

Tsipras wants to get rid of the 50-seat bonus given to winners of elections which could create a situation in which several bitterly ideologically opposed parties would have to join in a coalition to to form a government – including SYRIZA.

The referendum though will reportedly not include asking for an opinion on separation of Church and State as Tsipras hinted he wanted, nor obeying European Union law to recognize private universities which SYRIZA doesn’t want.

SYRIZA MEP Costas Chrysogonos has already made public his opposition to a referendum which he said would ironically circumvent the Constitution by going directly to the people, an act he said would be tantamount to “an attempt to dissolve the Constitution.”

According to reports, New Democracy plans to boycott the referendum if it goes ahead and will ask citizens not to participate as it would move beyond the precepts of the Greek Constitution.