Golden Dawn MP Kasidiaris Pushed Back ND’s Dendias, Ejected from Parliament (Video)

ATHENS (ANA) – Extreme-right Golden Dawn party deputy Ilias Kasidiaris pushed back New Democracy parliamentary spokesman Nikos Dendias on Monday in Parliament when main opposition spokesman walked in front of Kasidiaris while the latter was addressing a session of the House’s Financial Affairs Committee.

He also verbally assaulted the main opposition spokesman and refused to leave the parliament.

“We will not allow such fascist behaviours,” SYRIZA deputy Nikos Mantas said.

ND MP Makis Voridis responded to the incident by demanding the Golden Dawn’s entire parliamentary group be expelled from the proceedings, saying that “they all behaved in a reprehensible manner.”

Meanwhile, committee chair Makis Balaouras ordered his immediate removal from the parliament. Balaouras has also filed a motion of censure against Kasidiaris and Golden Dawn entire parliamentary group which was accepted.

Authorities will not tolerate violence from extreme right-wing elements, says Toskas

Authorities will not tolerate violence from extreme right-wing elements against migrants and incidents will be punished harshly, Alternate Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Toskas said in a statement released on Monday.

The statement responded to a news report published in “Efimeritha ton Syntakton” on Sunday which presented evidence linking an active police officer with the extreme-right Golden Dawn party and to Sunday’s attacks against migrants in Aspropyrgos.

“You know what the situation was previously and what is now. Therefore, every Greek citizen can make the comparison. We are not willing to tolerate the slightest violence by extreme elements against any immigrant. In this country the law must be enforced and will be enforced,” he said.

“And the law will be harsh in dealing with those who commit violence. The same applies to any extreme right-wing element, whether it appears with a legitimate façade or not,” he added.