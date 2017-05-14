Aristidis Sterghiadis: the Man who Ruled Smyrna

By Stavros T. Stavridis

Nearly 100 years ago, the Greek naval flotilla sailed into Smyrna harbor to receive a hero welcome from the Greek Smyrniotes.

May 15, 1919, was a day etched in the memories of Smyrniotes with elation, joy, and pride seeing the Greek Navy ships docking in the harbor of that beautiful cosmopolitan city of the Near East. Greek troops massed along the quay ready to begin their march toward Government House (Konak) and then proceed to their military barracks.

The streets were thronged with men, women, and children dressed in their finest clothes greeting the troops as liberators and shouting at the top of their voices, “Long live Greece,” “Long live Venizelos,” and displaying Greek flags. Archbishop Chrysostomos blessed the troops as they disembarked in Smyrna. What a day that must have been for the Smyrniotes thinking that Ottoman rule would finally come to an end.

For the Turks, this was a day of mourning and humiliation seeing the infidel taking control of their city. How things would change in a short period of time.

However, that short-lived euphoria would turn into a nightmare as shots were fired at the Greek troops by unknown individuals as they approached Government House. The Greek troops returned the fire and all hell broke out in the city. Turkish businesses and properties were looted and destroyed by Greeks in various parts of Smyrna, resulting in death and injury to Turks. Some Greeks were killed as well. Greek officers did nothing to restrain the Greek mob from looting. Such action could not be justified, but one can understand the pent-up feelings of the Anatolian Greeks who had been under the Ottoman rule for many centuries.

In response, Greek military authorities were instructed by Venizelos to court-martial and severely punish those responsible for the events of May 15-16. The Greeks had an image problem that required rectification to convince the Allies that it would be capable of administering Smyrna. It was never established who actually fired the first shot.

When news of this event was received at the Peace Conference in Paris, the Allies and Associated Powers – Great Britain, France, and the United States, which sanctioned the Greek landing at Smyrna – thought that they had made a grave error. Smyrna was nominally under Turkish rule whose future had yet to be decided by the Allied powers. Venizelos was devastated when he heard of this event. He had to do something to win the confidence of his allied backers. The appointment of Aristidis Sterghiadis as Greek High Commissioner to Smyrna and also a close friend of Venizelos would go some way to appeasing the Western powers.

Upon his arrival in Smyrna, Sterghiadis moved toward establishing law and order and erasing the image for the events of May 15-16. The victims were to be compensated for their losses by a mixed commission that included Allied representatives. Censorship was introduced upon the local press to avoid provoking the Turks and setting up an impartial Greek civil administration. Sterghiadis wanted to show that the Greek administration would treat the Turks fairly and promote harmonious relations between all races including Armenians, Jews, and Levantines domiciled in the city.

The High Commissioner was not a sociable individual, and tended to keep to himself when not on duty. Sterghiadis displayed aloofness and intellectual snobbery toward individuals in general. When in the company of others, he tended to be rude and authoritarian though sometimes “he would unburden himself to younger colleagues in monologues of great charm and brilliance.” His long experience of Muslim affairs and expertise in Islamic law were the requisite qualifications needed for the position of High Commissioner.

Sterghiadis’ pet project was the creation of an Ionian University whose mission would be to contribute toward the social, economic, cultural, agricultural, and intellectual progress of Smyrna, and the promotion of Greek culture in Asia Minor.

Constantine Caratheodoris, a professor of mathematics at Gottingen University in Germany, was appointed as dean of the institution. One of Caratheodoris’ brightest students was Albert Einstein, who acknowledged him as a great teacher. This university never got the chance to operate as Smyrna was overrun by the Kemalist army in September, 1922.

Sterghiadis came into conflict with Chrysostomos, whose relations with the latter would remain strained during his time as High Commissioner. On one occasion, Sterghiadis interrupted a church service attended by allied consuls and ordered Chrysostomos to stop the service immediately. Chrysostomos used his sermon to make a political comment rather than confine his message to one of a religious nature. Such interference would have greatly displeased the Metropolitan.

Arnold Toynbee, the British historian and correspondent of the Manchester Guardian, described Sterghiadis as a “highly strung…but capricious and hot-tempered [individual who had] gained some unpopularity among the Smyrna Greeks.” He showed partiality toward the Turks and sometimes treated the Greek Smyrniotes very harshly. The Smyrniotes would have been very glad to see him replaced with someone else who would uphold Greek interests at the expense of the Turks. However, Sterghiadis was highly regarded by both Venizelos and the Royalists who ruled Greece from November, 1920 until the Greek military collapse nearly two years later.

As the Greeks abandoned Asia Minor in early September, 1922, Sterghiadis left the city on board the British warship, Iron Duke proceeding next day on a Romanian ship via Constantinople to Romania. He later traveled to France, living the remainder of his life there, until his death in 1949. Unfortunately, Sterghiadis did nothing for the Greek civilians of Smyrna, leaving them to their own fate, whereas Chrysostomos stayed behind tending to his flock and ending up in a martyr’s death at the hands of a Turkish mob.

The jubilation of May 15 was blotted out by the blackest day in Modern Greek history with the burning of Smyrna on September 13, 1922.