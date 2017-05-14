Saint George Church Piscataway 44th Annual Festival, May 18-21

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The St. George Greek Orthodox Church Greek Festival in Piscataway takes place May 18 to 21.

This year marks the 44th Anniversary of this Central Jersey tradition, and several of the Festival’s amenities have been improved and expanded. As always, homemade Greek food and pastries, live music, traditional Greek folk dancing, as well as Church tours and cultural information are featured.

“Each year we strive to improve our Festival. We listen to our supporters, and based on their feedback we tweak our amenities to make the experience even better!” said Festival Chair George Athanasopoulos. “Take-Out is one of the most popular amenities, especially during lunch. We have streamlined the process with the online Pre-Order site, and the dedicated pick-up location in the parking lot. We hope this will help relieve lines, and get those patrons who are rushed, in and out quickly.”

The event is a staple in Piscataway Township and Middlesex County, and is one of the largest and most popular Greek Festivals in New Jersey, reputed for its warm hospitality, enthusiastic volunteers, and delicious homemade Greek food and pastries.